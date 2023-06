Corporate Deal

Sandbrook Capital has agreed to place an investment in Voltwise Power. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stamford, Connecticut-based Sandbrook Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Keir MacLennan and James Seddon. Counsel information for London-based Voltwise Power was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

June 23, 2023, 1:02 PM

