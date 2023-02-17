Corporate Deal

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. announced that it has acquired medical device company Novonate Inc. and its LifeBubble technology, a device that improves umbilical catheter protection safety for newborns. Financial terms were not disclosed. Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Laborie Medical was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners Jessica Cohen, Michael Holick, Jeannine McSweeney and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Novonate, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 10:52 AM