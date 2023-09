Corporate Deal

Aman Group, a Switzerland-based hospitality company, has secured $360 million in a private equity growth fund led by a consortium of investors, including Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., and Alpha Wave Ventures. New York-based Alpha Wave was advised by a Goodwin Procter team led by partner Carl Bradshaw. Counsel information for Aman Group was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 15, 2023, 11:03 AM

