Corporate Deal

K&L Gates represented Hong Kong-based Aigens Holdings Inc., a food and beverage SaaS technology company, in closing a $14 million Series A fundraising round. Investors included Ant Group, Phillip Private Equity Pte Ltd, Prism Ventures LLC and Velocity Venture Partners LLC. The K&L Gates team was led by partner William Ho.

Technology

December 05, 2022, 11:51 AM