Corporate Deal

Helbiz Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced merger of hybrid electric vehicle manufacturer Wheels Labs Inc. in a deal guided by Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP and Fenwick & West. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Helbiz was advised by Ortoli Rosenstadt. Wheels Labs, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Fenwick & West team.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 9:13 AM