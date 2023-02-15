Corporate Deal

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire the business of Newbury Partners from RidgeLake Partners for $320 million in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 14, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment is advised by Latham & Watkins and Kirkland & Ellis. Newbury Partners, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, is represented by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Grant Darwin, Camille Higonnet, Steven Peck and David Tegeler. RidgeLake is counseled by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partner Jennifer Bellah Maguire.

Investment Firms

February 15, 2023, 8:35 AM