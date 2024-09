Corporate Deal

Baker Botts has guided the U.S. Department of Energy in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.56 billion. The issuance was announced Sept. 16 by West Terre Haute, Indiana-based renewable energy company Wabash Valley Resources. The Baker Botts team included partners Jason Bennet, Dan Kruger, Paul Luther, John Papaspanos and Michael Yuffee.

Government

September 18, 2024, 9:40 AM