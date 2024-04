Corporate Deal

DWF has guided BIL Group in connection with its acquisition of castor and wheel distributor Varley Castors. Financial terms were not disclosed. United Kingdom-based BIL Group was advised by DWF partners James Cashman, Jonathan Robinson and James Szerdy. Varley Castors, which is based Broadheath, United Kingdom, was represented by Hill Dickinson partner Ian Gillis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 12, 2024, 12:48 PM

