Corporate Deal

Robert Bosch GmbH has agreed to acquire a 12 percent stake in the Husqvarna Group in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gerlingen, Germany-based Robert Bosch is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Carsten Berrar and Michael Rosenthal. Counsel information for Husqvarna, which is based in Stockholm, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2023, 6:52 AM