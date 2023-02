Corporate Deal

EuroGroup Laminations, an electric vehicle motor core developer, announced on Feb. 10 that its shares have begun trading on the Euronext Milan for 5.5 euros ($6). Milan-based EuroGroup was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Antonio Coletti. Linklaters represented the IPO's underwriters, led by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 7:25 AM