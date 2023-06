Corporate Deal

The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire binocular manufacturer Meopta Optika in a deal guided by White & Case and Dentons. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington D.C.-based Carlyle was advised by a White & Case team led by partners Ken Barry and Will Summers. Meopta, which is based in Prerov, Czech Republic, was represented by a Dentons team.

June 05, 2023, 7:40 AM

