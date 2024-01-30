Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis represented Carlisle Companies in connection with the sale of its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business to Amphenol for $2.025 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Jan. 30, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Eric Schiele, Maggie Flores and Daniel Yip. Amphenol, which is based in Wallingford, Connecticut, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by New York-based partners Robert Katz and Charles Ruck.

Technology

January 30, 2024, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /