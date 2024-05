Corporate Deal

The Riverside Company has agreed to invest in CRIO Inc., a provider of eSource and other eClinical software for clinical trial sites. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Erin Firman. Crio, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Nutter McClennen & Fish team led by partner Shannon Zollo.

May 24, 2024, 5:04 PM

