Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 3 by Plano, Texas-based Integer Holdings Corp., a medical device manufacturing company. The Davis Polk team included partner Derek Dostal. The notes come due 2028.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 07, 2023, 7:05 AM