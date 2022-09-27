Corporate Deal

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., an electric vehicle developer, has received counsel from a bevy of law firms in connection with securing $100 million in new financing and resolving a governance dispute with its majority shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future is counseled by Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team is led by partners Banks Bruce, Karen Goldstein, Michael Heinz, Vijay Sekhon and Vijay Sekhon. Faraday Future's board of directors were guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Blank Rome and Kelley Drye & Warren served as legal counsel to the underwriters. Senyun International Ltd. was represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky. FF Top Holding, based in San Francisco, is advised by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Baker McKenzie counseled Faraday shareholder Season Smart Ltd.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 9:49 AM