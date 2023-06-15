Corporate Deal

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction for a combined enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion. The transaction, announced June 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Houston-based Patterson-UTI was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Michael Cannon, Tull Florey, Krista Hanvey and Stephen Weissman. NexTier, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Goldman Sachs & Co., which acted as financial adviser to Patterson-UTI.

June 15, 2023

