Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm Stonepeak announced that tower company Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp. has agreed to acquire 2,180 telecom towers and related passive infrastructure from Philippines-based telecommunications provider Globe Telecom Inc. for approximately $472 million. Miescor is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Connell O’Neill and Patricia Tan Openshaw. Counsel information for Globe Telecom was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

August 15, 2022, 8:22 AM