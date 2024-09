Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to sell geohazard mitigation firm GeoStabilization International to Leonard Green & Partners LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based GeoStabilization was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jennifer Perkins, Andrew Arons and Colin Zelicof. Counsel information for Leonard Green, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 27, 2024, 11:57 AM