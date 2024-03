Corporate Deal

MiddleGround Capital has agreed to acquire high-end precision tools manufacturer the L.S. Starrett Co. in a deal guided by Dechert and Ropes & Gray. The transaction, announced March 11, is expected to close in mid 2024. Lexington, Kentucky-based MiddleGround was advised by Dechert. The L.S. Starrett, which is based in Athol, Massachusetts, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by mergers and acquisitions partner Zachary Blume.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2024, 11:50 AM

nature of claim: /