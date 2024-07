Corporate Deal

Astorg Partners has agreed to acquire a stake in software company Acturis Ltd. in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Milbank. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based Astorg Partners was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Neil Campbell and Thomas Forschbach. Acturis, which is based in London, was represented by a Milbank team.

Technology

July 04, 2024, 2:56 PM