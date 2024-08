Corporate Deal

Investment firm Bridge Growth Partners has agreed to sell Syniti f/k/a BackOffice Associates to Capgemini. The transaction, announced Aug. 27, is expected to close in the coming months. Financial terms were not disclosed. Syniti was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team. Counsel information for Capgemini was not immediately available.

Technology

August 28, 2024, 11:33 AM