Kirkland & Ellis represented iQor Holdings Inc., a business process outsourcing company, on the sale of a majority stake in the company to Mill Point Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Jimin He, Ryan Brissette and Constantine Skarvelis. Counsel information was not available for Mill Point.

May 16, 2024, 12:17 PM

