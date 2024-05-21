Corporate Deal

Saltchuk Resources has agreed to purchase Overseas Shipholding Group, a provider of liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products, for $950 million. Seattle-based Saltchuk was advised by K&L Gates. Overseas Shipholding, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was represented by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Philip Richter and P. Ryan Messier. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented Evercore, which acted as financial adviser to Overseas Shipholding. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners John Gaffney and Daniel Alterbaum.

Energy

May 21, 2024, 4:05 PM

