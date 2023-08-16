Corporate Deal

Align Capital Partners announced that it has placed a growth capital investment in Global Guardian, a duty of care provider, in a deal guided by Calfee, Halter & Griswold and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shaker Heights, Ohio-based Align Capital was advised by Calfee Halter. Global Guardian, which is based in McLean, Virginia, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Page Griffin, Micah Kegley, Richard Oliver and Paul Schockett.

August 16, 2023, 7:19 AM

