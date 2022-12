Corporate Deal

TYLin Group announced that it has acquired water infrastructure engineering firm Greeley and Hansen in a deal guided by Eversheds Sutherland and Thompson Coburn. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TYLin Group is advised by Eversheds Sutherland. Greeley and Hansen, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Thompson Coburn team.

Business Services

December 22, 2022, 9:05 AM