Corporate Deal

Investment firm Francisco Partners announced that it has placed a strategic investment in Drawbridge, a cybersecurity software provider, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Francisco Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Drawbridge, which is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was represented by a Faegre Drinker team.

Cybersecurity

September 07, 2022, 10:55 AM