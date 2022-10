Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells counseled Citi and BNP Paribas in connection with automobile finance provider Oodle Car Finance's 310 million pound ($343.2 million) classes A to X debt. The Hogan Lovells team was led by structured finance and securitisation partner Julian Craughan. Counsel information for Oodle Car Finance, based in Oxford, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 11, 2022, 8:17 AM