Corporate Deal

TV18 Broadcast Limited and Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. have announced a $1.2 billion merger agreement. Network18, based in Noida, India, is counseled by Khaitan & Co. Sullivan & Cromwell represented BofA Securities India Limited as financial adviser to Network18. Counsel information was not available for Mumbai, India-based TV18.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 07, 2023, 10:31 PM

