Corporate Deal

Pole To Win Inc. has agreed to acquire game development studio Ghostpunch Games. The transaction, announced Aug. 27, is expected to close in early Sept. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sunrise, Florida-based Ghostpunch Games was represented by Fenwick & West and an IE Law Group team. Counsel information for Pole To Win, which is based in Japan, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

August 28, 2024, 11:12 AM