Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners have agreed to acquire UserTesting Inc., a customer experience feedback platform, for approximately $1.3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 27, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Aisha Lavinier. Goodwin Procter is guiding San Mateo, California-based Sunstone. UserTesting, which is based in San Francisco, is represented by a Fenwick & West team including partners Ran Ben-Tzur, Einat Meisel and David Michaels. Cooley is counseling Morgan Stanley, acting as financial adviser to UserTesting. The Cooley team includes partners Ben Beerle, Jamie Leigh and Sarah Lightdale.

Banking & Financial Services

October 27, 2022, 11:48 AM