Corporate Deal

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company formed by investment veterans targeting the technology, media and telecom sector, filed with the SEC on July 12 for a $250 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Ogier and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser. The underwriters, led by Santander US Capital Markets LLC, are represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Gregg Noel and Brian Paulson.

Technology

July 15, 2024, 10:02 AM