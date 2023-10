Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown has guided Asolvi AS, a portfolio company of Volpi Capital, in connection with its acquisition of software company Dr. Herwig Computer & Systemberatung GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Mayer Brown team was led by partner Dr. Jan Streer. Counsel information for Herwig Computer, which is based in Erfurt, Germany, was not immediately available.

October 06, 2023, 10:55 AM

