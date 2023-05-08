Corporate Deal

Baxter International Inc. has agreed to divest its BioPharma Solutions business to Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion cash. The transaction, announced May 8, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Baxter International, which is based in Deerfield, Illinois, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Mellisa Sawyer and York Schnorbus. Advent International and Warburg Pincus were advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Ropes & Gray. The Cleary team was led by partners Paul Imperatore, David Leinwand and Matt Salerno. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partners Annie Sipe and Christian Westra.

