Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Kain Capital announced that it has completed a growth equity investment in MY DR NOW, a primary and specialty care provider, in a deal guided by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and McGuireWoods. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kain Capital was advised by Orrick Herrington. MY DR NOW, which is based in Chandler, Arizona, was represented by a McGuireWoods team.

Health Care

August 31, 2022, 8:07 AM