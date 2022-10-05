Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Hg announced that it has placed a majority investment in TrustQuay, an integrated software provider focused on providing automated technology to trust and fund administrators. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Hg was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Katja Butler and Richard Youle. TrustQuay, based in the United Kingdom, was represented by a K&L Gates team. Eversheds Sutherland counseled Silverfleet Capital, former majority owner of TrustQuay.

Technology

October 05, 2022, 8:17 AM