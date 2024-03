Corporate Deal

Scholastic Corp. has agreed to acquire 9 Story Media Group from private equity firm ZMC for approximately $186 million. The transaction, announced March 12, is expected to close in Scholastic's fiscal 2025 first quarter. New York-based Scholastic was advised by Baker McKenzie and Dentons. ZMC was represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Dan Clivner and Payom Pirahesh.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 15, 2024, 11:34 AM

