Corporate Deal

Williams Companies Inc. has agreed to acquire MountainWest Pipelines Holding Co. from Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in 2023. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Companies is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner H. Oliver Smith. Southwest Gas, based in Las Vegas, is represented by Morrison & Foerster.

Energy

December 16, 2022, 9:46 AM