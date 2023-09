Corporate Deal

WHP Global has agreed to acquire a majority interest in the G-Star RAW brand in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. WHP Global was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Carlos Gil Rivas, Ben Hai and John Patten. Counsel information for G-Star RAW was not immediately available.

September 07, 2023, 5:28 PM

