Corporate Deal

Berkshire Partners has placed a majority investment in TowerNorth, a wireless infrastructure developer, in a deal guided by Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir; Kirkland & Ellis and Husch Blackwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Berkshire was advised by Babst Calland. TowerNorth, which is based in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a Husch Blackwell team.

Telecommunications

October 06, 2023, 10:43 AM

