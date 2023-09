Corporate Deal

Laborie Medical Technologies Inc., a diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, has acquired Urotronic Inc. for $600 million. Minneapolis-based Laborie was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Cooley. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Michael Holick, Jeannine McSweeney and Sophie Staples. Urotronic, which is based in Plymouth, Minnesota, was represented by Koley Jessen.

Health Care

September 07, 2023, 2:01 PM

