Sound Point Capital Management LP has agreed to acquire Assured Investment Management LLC and certain related asset management entities. Sound Point was advised by DLA Piper and Pryor Cashman. Assured Guaranty was represented by a Mayer Brown team including partners Edward Best, Esther Chang, Stephanie Monaco and Tram Nguyen. Sullivan & Cromwell represented the financial advisers to Assured Guaranty, which were Insurance Advisory Partners LLC and Goldman Sachs Group.

April 06, 2023, 10:54 AM

