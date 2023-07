Corporate Deal

Yoda PLC, an investment conglomerate, was counseled by Milbank in a bond offering. The price of the issuance was not announced. The Milbank team included partners Apostolos Gkoutzinis, Ana Grbec and Andrej Wolf. The notes come due 2025.

Banking & Financial Services

July 05, 2023, 7:35 AM

nature of claim: /