Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CenterOak Partners has sold abrasive blasting equipment manufacturer SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based CenterOak was represented by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Robert Little. Counsel information for Nautic Partners, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 26, 2024, 11:23 AM

