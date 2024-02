Corporate Deal

Delinea, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital, has agreed to acquire identity management services provider Fastpath. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Clara, California-based Delinea was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Darren M. Schweiger and Oliver Smith. Counsel information for Fastpath, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 22, 2024, 12:24 PM

