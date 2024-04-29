Corporate Deal

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., a hot pot restaurants owner and operator, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 26 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The Singapore-based company is advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Ming Kong, Samantha Peng and Ashlee Wu and Conyers Dill & Pearman; Bizlink Lawyers and Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill. The underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, are represented by Paul Hastings and Drew & Napier.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 29, 2024, 9:59 AM

