Corporate Deal

Banc of California Inc. and PacWest Bancorp have agreed to an all-stock merger in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Concurrently, Banc of California announced a $400 million equity investment from affiliates of funds managed by Warbug Pincus and Centerbridge Partners. Santa Ana, California-based Banc of California was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Brian Christiansen and Sven Mickisch. PacWest Bancorp, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Warburg and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett guided Centerbridge.

Investment Firms

July 26, 2023, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /