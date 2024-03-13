Corporate Deal

Estelio Partners announced that it has sold Triyam, a health care data management software platform, to Access Information Management in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lexington, Kentucky-based Triyam was represented by Sidley Austin partners Stacy Crosnicker, Rachel Kleinberg and Alexander Temel. Access Information, which is based in Peabody, Massachusetts, was advised by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partner Taylor Hart

Technology

March 13, 2024, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /