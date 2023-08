Corporate Deal

Corebridge Financial Inc. has agreed to sell its subsidiary and health insurance provider, Laya Healthcare Ltd., to AXA SA for 650 million euros ($716 million) in a deal guided by AL Goodbody. The transaction, announced Aug. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Houston-based Corebridge was represented by an AL Goodbody team. Counsel information for AXA SA, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Health & Life Insurance

August 04, 2023, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: /