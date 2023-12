Corporate Deal

Luminus Management has agreed to sell Battalion Oil Corp. to Fury Resources Inc. for $450 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Battalion Oil was represented by a Mayer Brown team. Fury Resources, which is based in Houston, was advised by K&L Gates. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher counseled Houlihan Lokey Capital, acting as financial adviser to Battalion Oil. The Gibson Dunn corporate team included partner Hillary Holmes.

Energy

December 18, 2023, 12:02 PM

