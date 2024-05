Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announced a $2 billion partnership on Tuesday to establish CarbonCount Holdings 1 LLC. New York-based KKR was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Breen Haire, Katy Lukaszewski and Nancy Mehlman. Counsel information for Hannon Armstrong, which is based in Annapolis, Maryland, was not immediately available.

May 09, 2024, 11:58 AM

